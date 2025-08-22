Fire burns through roof of Harmar Township garage

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a garage in Harmar Township on Thursday night.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher confirms that firefighters responded to a home on the 100 block of Wilson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows a large fire burning through the roof of the garage.

It wasn't immediately clear if the fire damaged any nearby homes.

