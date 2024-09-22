Firefighter hospitalized after battling house fire in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after battling a house fire in North Huntingdon Township.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Reed Street at 10:07 p.m.

The fire burned a hole through part of the siding on the house.

Smoke appeared to have filled a lot of the inside of the residence.

Firefighters had cut holes into the roof.

Investigators say a firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group