Firefighter hospitalized after battling house fire in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after battling a house fire in North Huntingdon Township.
Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Reed Street at 10:07 p.m.
The fire burned a hole through part of the siding on the house.
Smoke appeared to have filled a lot of the inside of the residence.
Firefighters had cut holes into the roof.
Investigators say a firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
