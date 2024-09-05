Fire forces evacuations at high-rise in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Residents are being evacuated as crews battle a fire at a high-rise building in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 800 block of East Warrington Avenue at 11:24 a.m.

Multiple floors are being evacuated due to the fire, Channel 11 confirmed.

Crews told Channel 11 that several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital.

