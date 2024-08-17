Firefighter training in honor of fallen firefighter Jimmy Ellis

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The largest firefighting training in the region that honors Jimmy Ellis kicked off at the Cranberry Public Safety Training grounds this weekend.

Over 300 students and instructors gathered at the training grounds to pass on the needed skills to the next generation of firefighters.

The Jimmy Ellis Foundation hosted the training weekend to honor Ellis and keep his mission alive.

“He was an icon in Butler County, the City of Pittsburgh,” Dan Doyle, Jimmy Ellis Foundation board member said. “He was a very personable individual, a great leader, a great mentor to all of us. We did not want to let his aura pass with him.”

Students got to do hands on training to prepare them for specific things that they will face during their careers.

