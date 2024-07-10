First Lady Jill Biden to visit Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The First Lady will be in town on Saturday, July 13.

She is scheduled to deliver remarks at an Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to be in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday. He will be holding a rally in Butler County.

