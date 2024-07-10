Local

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Pittsburgh this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Pittsburgh to check out technology hub

PITTSBURGH — First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The First Lady will be in town on Saturday, July 13.

She is scheduled to deliver remarks at an Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner.

Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to be in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday. He will be holding a rally in Butler County.

