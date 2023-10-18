Following Cheswick Power Plant demolition confusion, Springdale Borough considers new committee

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — As a potential second implosion at the old Cheswick Power Plant hangs in the balance, confusion over the approval process for the first demolition still looms.

“How did the permit get approved to make this happen,” said Stacey Ansell, who lives on Washington Street.

Questions and concerns were raised during Tuesday night’s Springdale Borough Council Meeting after the first blast of the two smokestacks in June caused damage to homes and health hazards.

The plant’s planned second implosion is still on hold as a civil lawsuit plays out in court.

“What is the process in place for that,” said another Springdale resident.

Some people thought the demolition permit was never issued, but it was.

“That’s unacceptable,” Ansell said.

Council members said the borough’s building inspector approved the permits for Chara Solutions, the entity that owns the site, back in January.

“The borough council doesn’t have a say in any demolition permit if it meets what it’s supposed to meet,” said borough solicitor Craig Alexander.

Some community members think that needs to change.

That’s what the council is now working to do.

Borough Councilman Daniel Copeland suggested forming a committee made up of three council members and the borough manager to review demolition permits and other permits.

“We need to address the way we’re doing some of our business here,” Copeland said.

The council is on board with forming the committee to be more transparent. The committee would set guidelines on operating procedures that Copeland said are too vague.

“Our procedures and operating guidelines we have now are just terrible,” he said. “There’s nothing set in stone that says it has to be torn down by hammers, or machinery. It just says there’s a permit that’s issued.”

Copeland said once a permit is issued by the building inspector, their hands are pretty much tied. He’s unsure if it can be revoked.

“You can raise those questions and maybe say, hey we need to look at this,” Copeland said. “I’m not exactly sure on how that process works but that’s one of the things I’m looking into.”

The committee would also closely review ordinances and meet with companies when it comes to adjusting utility rates.

There is no timetable for when the committee will be formed. The council wants to take its time so that it’s done right.

