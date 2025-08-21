Former club president turns himself in on multiple charges including theft, burglary

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Glenn Hofer, the former president of the Spartaco Sports Club in New Kensington, turned himself in to magistrate court Thursday afternoon with his attorney, Phil DiLucente.

His arraignment came just a day after Channel 11 spoke to Hofer about the five felony and one misdemeanor charges filed against him.

“They’re extremely serious accusations,” DiLucente said. “Hopefully it’s going to be a very good outcome for this elderly gentleman who served our country in Vietnam and is really a victim of Agent Orange.”

Police said Hofer transferred the deed to the Spartaco Club to himself in June. Hofer told Channel 11 he invested $173,000 in the building over time, and after becoming the owner in July, planned to sell it to recover that money.

Police said the current club president said Hofer broke in in July, stole multiple bottles of alcohol, state tax records, club membership documents, and $4,000 in cash.

Channel 11 asked Hofer about that on Wednesday night.

“They said I stole $4,000, no,” Hofer said. “I am honorable and I’m telling you I took two bottles of whiskey, and I took whatever junk papers that were in there; I threw it away.”

Hofer said he never broke in, because he had the deed to the property and had keys to the building, and claims the club falsified his resignation in 2024.

DiLucente said they’re focused on moving forward. He said he’s already reached out to the club’s legal team in hopes to settle this without Hofer serving jail time.

“This whole situation can be remedied,” DiLucente said. “We just want to make this so that he doesn’t have any future charges and doesn’t get a life sentence in a case like this.”

Hofer is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.

