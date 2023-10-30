Former Penguin Adam Johnson’s death under investigation by police in England

The death of a former Pittsburgh Penguin after an on-ice incident over the weekend is under investigation by the South Yorkshire Police in England.

Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut in a collision during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game, in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

In a statement on its website, South Yorkshire police said they responded to the arena Saturday after learning of Johnson’s injury. While on scene, officers started “investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police ask that the public avoid speculation while they continue investigating.

