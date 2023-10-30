Local

Former Penguin Adam Johnson’s death under investigation by police in England

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Adam Johnson #47 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2019 in New York City. The Penguins defeated the Rangers 5-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The death of a former Pittsburgh Penguin after an on-ice incident over the weekend is under investigation by the South Yorkshire Police in England.

Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut in a collision during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game, in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League.

In a statement on its website, South Yorkshire police said they responded to the arena Saturday after learning of Johnson’s injury. While on scene, officers started “investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police ask that the public avoid speculation while they continue investigating.

