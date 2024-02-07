Local

Former Pirates catcher Russell Martin inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

WPXI Wild Card Game - Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 01: Russell Martin #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting his solo home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds during the National League Wild Card game at PNC Park on October 1, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Jim Leyland isn’t the only former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates receiving high honors this year.

Former Pirates’ catcher Russell Martin, who was born in East York, Ont., has been inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

“My first thought when I heard the news was man, I must be getting old,” Martin said on his induction. “My next thought was what an honour to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame alongside other greats. I’ve never played the game for awards and accolades, but this is pretty darn special.”

Martin spent two memorable years with the Pirates from 2013-14 as the team’s starting catcher. Combined between the two seasons, Martin slashed .256/.362/.401 with 41 doubles, 26 home runs and 122 RBIs in 238 games.

