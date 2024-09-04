Former Pitt player Damar Hamlin listed as Bills’ starting safety

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

It’s been quite the journey for Damar Hamlin over the last two years, but he’s poised to enter the 2024-25 season as the Buffalo Bills’ starting strong safety.

Hamlin is listed as a starting safety on the Bills’ updated depth chart ahead of Week 1. The Bills are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Hamlin and fellow safety Taylor Rapp are slated to enter the season as the starting duo, which is quite a change from the long-time duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. But Hamlin does have starting experience in the Bills’ secondary.

