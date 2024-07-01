Former Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel inks 7-year deal Tampa Bay Lightning

FLORIDA — Former Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel has signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes traded Guentzel to the Lightning in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Guentzel, who was poised to become a free agent, then signed a seven-year contract worth an average annual value of $9 million with Tampa Bay.

Guentzel was traded to the Hurricanes from the Penguins in March. Between both clubs last season, he skated in 67 games and recorded 30 goals and 77 points. Since joining the Hurricanes, he led the team with 17 assists and 25 points in 17 games.

The Omaha, Nebraska native was a Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins in 2017, the same team he was drafted to 77th overall in 2013.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup three times, including twice in the past four years, with victories coming in 2004, 2020 and 2021.

