Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46, according to a report by Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not reported. Haggans leaves behind a son, Damon and a daughter, Alianna.

The Steelers’ fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado State in 2000, Haggans played 13 NFL seasons, the first eight of them in Pittsburgh, and was a member of the team’s Super Bowl XL championship squad in 2006. He retired from football in 2013.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

