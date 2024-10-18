Local

Frazier postpones game against Greensburg Central Catholic because of injuries

By WPXI.com News Staff

Frazier postpones game against Greensburg Central Catholic because of injuries Frazier School District has called off its game against Greensburg Central Catholic. (fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Frazier School District has called off its game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

The two teams were scheduled to face off Friday night.

The Frazier Athletic Department said the team has too many injuries and that skipping the game is the safest option for players.

“The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that our players are not placed at risk. While we are disappointed that we cannot compete, we believe this is the most responsible course of action,” Frazier said in a statement.

Frazier said they are working with Greensburg Central Catholic to possibly reschedule the game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Jay Cutler arrested, charged with DUI, gun possession
  • Man facing homicide charges in deadly North Versailles crash surrenders, officials say
  • Cashier at local Arby’s took woman’s debit card in drive-thru, nearly stole $1,000, police say
  • VIDEO: Woman accused of trashing Donegal bed & breakfast: ‘It was actually shocking’
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Thursday

    Most Read