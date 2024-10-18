Frazier postpones game against Greensburg Central Catholic because of injuries

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Frazier School District has called off its game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

The two teams were scheduled to face off Friday night.

The Frazier Athletic Department said the team has too many injuries and that skipping the game is the safest option for players.

“The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority, and this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that our players are not placed at risk. While we are disappointed that we cannot compete, we believe this is the most responsible course of action,” Frazier said in a statement.

Frazier said they are working with Greensburg Central Catholic to possibly reschedule the game.

