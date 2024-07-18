Leaders prepare for large crowds at funeral, visitation for former fire chief killed at Trump rally

FREEPORT, Pa. — Freeport Borough officials tell Channel 11 they are preparing for large crowds on Thursday and Friday.

The public viewing for the man killed during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Corey Comperatore, will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. and 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday.

It’ll take place at Laube Hall at Freeport Community Park. Channel 11 spotted dozens of barriers in place to help control traffic. There will be one way in and one way out of the park.

Borough Manager Zachary Filous says officials have been working with Redmond Funeral Home and Pennsylvania State Police to coordinate.

Comperatore’s funeral is set for Friday at Cabot Church. The private service will be followed by a procession that could feature up to 500 fire trucks and will cross county lines.

As a result, there will be no parking between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. along High Street between 2nd and 6th Streets in Freeport. Channel 11 asked Filous about hosting such a large event.

“First and foremost, it’s honoring the man for everything he did for his community and trying to prepare for dignitaries and the chaos that comes with a national event,” he said.

It’s unclear whether former President Donald Trump would be among the dignitaries. Neither Filous nor the borough’s police chief would comment.

“We’re disheartened by the loss, obviously. It’s a national tragedy. We’re just trying to do our best to honor the loss and allow people to grieve.”

