Fun fur all: Pittsburgh Pet Expo returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The largest pet expo in the country is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.
The 2023 Pittsburgh Pet Expo will feature two acres of pet-related fun with more than 250 exhibitor booths and shelter and rescue organizations.
Pets are welcome to attend as long as they’re kept on a leash.
The event takes place Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.PghPetExpo.com.
