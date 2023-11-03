Local

Fun fur all: Pittsburgh Pet Expo returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend

Pittsburgh Pet Expo - WPXI The Pittsburgh Pet Expo was held at the Pittsburgh Convention Center Nov. 12-14. (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The largest pet expo in the country is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

The 2023 Pittsburgh Pet Expo will feature two acres of pet-related fun with more than 250 exhibitor booths and shelter and rescue organizations.

Pets are welcome to attend as long as they’re kept on a leash.

The event takes place Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.PghPetExpo.com.

