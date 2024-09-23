Fundraiser held for family of White Oak native killed in North Carolina over the summer

WHITE OAK, Pa. — An Allegheny County community is helping a couple get justice for their son after his death.

Nathaniel Brown, 23, was shot and killed in North Carolina over the summer.

He was originally from White Oak and worked in North Carolina as a crabber.

His parents, Thomas and Shawna Brown, live in White Oak and will be traveling to attend court proceedings for the man accused in Nathaniel’s death.

Shawna’s friend, Chastity King-Troyan, organized a fundraiser Saturday to help pay for the Browns’ travel and Nathaniel’s funeral.

“She’s a kind-hearted person, she would do anything for anybody, and whenever this happened, I just wanted to do something to help her and her family out,” King-Troyan said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Browns. Click here to donate.

