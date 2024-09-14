Fundraiser for veterans held in South Park Township in honor of 9/11 victims

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Local community members honored the lives of people who died in the 9/11 attacks and supported veterans with a race in South Park.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was held at the South Park Fairgrounds on Brownsville Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The event is meant to remember the victims, firefighters, police officers, medics and other first responders who rushed into the World Trade Center after it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

The first run started in Eastern Pennsylvania more than a decade ago and it has grown since. It is sponsored nationally by the USAA.

Pittsburgh is one of more than 90 locations across the country to host the event.

Some participants chose to put some weight on their backs and ruck the course.

Organizers say it is important to keep educating the community about the attacks.

“It is so important for our youth to know what occurred and what happened and how we can move forward and be a united country,” 9/11 Heroes Run National Manager Jessica Gardner said.

Money raised from the run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation, which helps veterans reintegrate into civilian life.

