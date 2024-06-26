Game-worn Ben Roethlisberger throwback-style Steelers jersey up for auction

A jersey worn and signed by a legendary Steelers quarterback is up for auction.

The home “Bumblebee” jersey worn by Ben Roethlisberger on November 1, 2015 — which is the game where he became the first quarterback in franchise history to pass for over 40,000 yards — is up for bidding during the Lelands 2024 Summer Classic Auction. Roethlisberger has also signed the jersey in black Sharpie on the reverse number plate.

Lelands calls this one of the “finest” Roethlisberger game-used jerseys they’ve ever handled because of the rare style and record-book significance.

The rare throwback-style jersey is original and displays its use, including the soil stains and paint transfers still on the fabric.

Bidding started at $5,000 and the auction ends on June 29. Click here to learn more or bid on the jersey.

