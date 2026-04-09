Giant Eagle, GetGo announce return of fuel savings program amid high gas prices

Giant Eagle and GetGo are once again running a deal that could help certain customers save money at the pump amid high gas prices.

What is the deal from Giant Eagle and GetGo?

Customers who spend $100 at Giant Eagle or Market District will be eligible for 20 cents off per gallon on their next tank of gas at any GetGo location.

Loyalty members in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Viriginia and Maryland can take advantage of the deal.

When does the discount start?

Shoppers can earn their discount by spending $100 between April 10 and April 12.

The 20-cent discount can be used any time before April 30 once it is redeemed.

How can I make sure my discount is ready at the GetGo pump?

First, activate the promotion by visiting GiantEagle.com or the Giant Eagle mobile app.

Customers have until April 30 to make their qualifying fuel purchase.

This is the second time Giant Eagle and GetGo have offered this deal. It was first offered on March 13, when gas prices first started their steep climb. Click here to read more.

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