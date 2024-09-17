Girl, 13, still recovering after she was shot in Duquesne home

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A 13-year-old girl is still recovering at UPMC Children’s Hospital nearly a week after she was shot inside her father’s home in Duquesne.

Pastor Timothy Caldwell has been in and out of the hospital visiting his friend’s daughter who he said is improving.

“She’s doing well. She made it through surgery well. All is going as expected,” he said. “She’s a special girl.”

Caldwell has known the teen since she was a baby.

“She’s very, very loving, kind young lady,” Caldwell said. “Once she sees you, she’ll have a smile on her face, likes to joke around, likes to talk a lot. Her and her father have such a special relationship.”

It was inside her father’s house on South 7th Street where police said the young girl was found shot Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County police tell Channel 11 that no adults were home at the time but questions remain on how this happened.

Caldwell said the father was at work. The girl was with her sister and brother. Caldwell said they had just gotten home from school and were playing games moments before the shooting.

“I’m not sure what had happened,” he said. “We’re just waiting for all pieces of the puzzle to come together.”

As detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and where the gun came from, Caldwell said the girl’s parents are staying hopeful their daughter will make a full recovery.

“They’re very upset about what happened. They’re still distraught over what happened but...they believe things are going to be better for the daughter,” Caldwell said. “We continue to pray for her health and well-being.”

As of right now, Allegheny County police say no charges have been filed.

