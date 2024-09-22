Golden retriever owners from across the state gather in Ligonier for furry festivities

LIGONIER, Pa. — Owners and lovers of golden retrievers gathered in Ligonier for a special celebration on Saturday.

The Golden Gathering at Paws on Main was held on West Main Street in Ligonier.

Every year, people bring their golden retriever dogs out for the celebration to spend time together and have fun with their dogs. Saturday marked the fifth year the event has been held.

“It just keeps growing and growing and growing so this is a time to meet and greet,” said organizer Angel Tunstall.

Visitors were asked to bring donations of new or gently used animal-friendly items.

Celebrations included a parade, pawprint art and a photo op.

Dogs from all across the state were at the event. Organizers said one visitor drove over six hours from New York to attend the event.

“We absolutely love Golden retrievers,” said organizer April Kinzler “They are such a friendly wonderful dog. They’re great dogs to have. They’re obedient, they’re sweet, they’re well-behaved and we love having them at Paws on Main every year.”

Workers from Abigail’s Coffeehouse, a nearby business, helped pass out treats.

Organizers say 63 dogs were at the event. They hope to host it next year too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group