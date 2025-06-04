Gov. Shapiro files lawsuit against USDA for ending food assistance program’s funding

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its decision to stop funding a food assistance program.

The Local Food Purchasing Assistance Program provides Pennsylvania with $13 million to purchase local food, supporting 189 farms and supplying 14 food banks in the state.

Shapiro’s administration previously tried to appeal the USDA’s decision to end its agreement with Pennsylvania.

The legal action was announced during a meeting in Philadelphia with farmers and Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

“Pennsylvania farmers do the noble work of putting food on our tables, and for the last three years, they’ve been paid to provide fresh, local food to food banks across our Commonwealth as part of a successful federal initiative,” Shapiro said. “When the USDA abruptly terminated our agreement without cause, they ripped away a reliable source of income for 189 Pennsylvania farms and cut off funding that would have helped provide over 4.4 million meals to families across the Commonwealth. That’s not just bad policy, it’s a broken promise. A deal is a deal, and I’ve taken legal action today to ensure the federal government honors its commitment to Pennsylvania.”

