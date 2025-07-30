Local

Gov. Shapiro joins lawsuit against Trump administration to halt defunding of Planned Parenthood

By WPXI.com News Staff
Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania is one of 23 states now suing the Trump administration over defunding Planned Parenthood.

Pulling the funding was part of Trump’s domestic agenda package by denying federal funds for organizations that perform abortions.

Shapiro is calling the move unconstitutional.

Planned Parenthood also offers health care services like cancer screenings and birth control.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the legislation.

