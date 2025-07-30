Gov. Shapiro joins lawsuit against Trump administration to halt defunding of Planned Parenthood

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Pennsylvania is one of 23 states now suing the Trump administration over defunding Planned Parenthood.

Pulling the funding was part of Trump’s domestic agenda package by denying federal funds for organizations that perform abortions.

Shapiro is calling the move unconstitutional.

Today, I'm suing the Trump Administration alongside 22 other states to stop them from unlawfully defunding Planned Parenthood, which will rip away healthcare from thousands of Pennsylvanians.



This unconstitutional decision threatens to close vital health care centers and deny… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 29, 2025

Planned Parenthood also offers health care services like cancer screenings and birth control.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the legislation.

