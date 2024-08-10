Gov. Shapiro signs proclamation of disaster emergency for 21 counties due to Tropical Storm Debby

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency on Friday for 21 Pennsylvania counties due to severe storms and flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

The declaration was issued for Adams, Bedford, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fulton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

The declaration will allow the leaders to quickly draw funding to provide resources and assistance after the storms.

“To expedite resources and cut through the red tape, I issued a disaster declaration in response to the severe storms and flooding all across Pennsylvania, allowing the Commonwealth to move quickly to fulfill county requests for assistance,” said Gov. Shapiro. “My Administration is in regular contact with federal and local leaders and is working hand in hand with our emergency management partners to understand where help is needed and to get appropriate resources there as quickly as possible. My Administration is going to continue to monitor this storm system and will provide regular updates through PEMA as we transition from response to recovery.”

A news release said $2 million of state funds are immediately available to help residents in counties impacted by the storms.

