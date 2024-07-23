Gov. Shapiro stops by Eat’n Park in Bellevue as VP rumors swirl

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was quick to endorse fellow Democrat Kamala Harris for President on Sunday after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

Despite being rumored to be on a short list for Harris’ Vice President pick, Shapiro is saying very little about potentially joining the ticket.

“The Vice President has a deeply personal decision to make as to who she wants to run with, who she wants to govern with, and who she thinks is prepared to help her lead the nation. She should make that decision free from any sort of political pressure,” Shapiro said Monday afternoon while spending some time at an Eat’n Park in Bellevue.

On 11 at 11, how supporters feel about him potentially being on the ticket.

