PA Governor Josh Shapiro endorses Kamala Harris for president

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement comes after President Joe Biden announced that he would be ending his reelection campaign on Saturday. Biden also endorsed Harris.

Shapiro’s full endorsement said:

“When our founders came together in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to declare our independence and establish our democracy, they did so with the clear understanding that we would only succeed if we were united. In the 248 years since, our country and our people have been tested – but the American spirit has always triumphed. “Despite our individual differences, when our safety was threatened, when our values and freedoms were attacked, when the stakes were high, Americans have found ways to come together and unite behind a common cause and common purpose. That’s the lesson of our founders who gathered in Pennsylvania two-and-a-half centuries ago – and it’s the lesson our Party must learn from now. “I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President. “The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency. The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.”

He was also one of many political leaders to thank President Biden for the work he had done for the country.

He said he was proud to work by the president’s side and was grateful for his commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania.

