Gov. Shapiro won’t speculate on Harris VP pick, calls it a ‘deeply personal’ decision

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro made a visit to Pittsburgh Monday where he joined the Administrator of the U.S. EPA at Castle Builders Supply and Trucking on Neville Island.

His visit was to announce the second largest federal investment in Pennsylvania history to help America’s clean energy transition as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America tour. However, the focus of the event quickly turned to whether or not the governor will be tapped as a Vice-Presidential candidate.

>> Could Gov. Josh Shapiro become VP nominee under Kamala Harris?

Shapiro says in the last 24 hours, he’s talked to both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris but says those conversations were focused on what needs to be done to defeat former president Donald Trump in November. Despite being asked nearly a dozen times if he’ll consider joining Kamala Harris on the democratic ticket as VP if asked, Shapiro was steadfast, saying he will not engage in speculation.

>> Political leaders, including Trump, VP Harris, react to Biden’s decision to end 2024 campaign

“This is a deeply personal decision the Vice President will make,” Shapiro said. “She will make it on her own timetable and timeline. She needs to choose someone she’s prepared to governor with, campaign with and someone she feels most comfortable with.”

One thing Governor Shapiro made extremely clear: the Democratic party needs to unite behind Harris to beat Donald Trump in November.

“Democrats and Republicans and Independents I’ve spoken to are excited,” Gov. Shapiro said. “They understand the very serious threat Donald Trump poses to our fundamental freedoms, the risk our democracy faces if Donald Trump is given the keys to the White House again.”

Shapiro says he’s known Kamala Harris for two decades, both are former prosecutors with a track record of results. Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania are united around Kamala Harris as the democratic nominee for President. Here is a list of some of the local leaders who have endorsed Harris, saying she has their full support.

- Gov. Josh Shapiro

- Lt. Gov. Austin Davis

- Congresswoman Summer Lee

- Congressman Chris Deluzio

- State Senator Jay Costa

- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

- Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato

- State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes

- State Rep. Jessica Benham

- Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger

CNN is also reporting that Gov. Shapiro is among a short list of Democrats who have been asked to submit information about finances, family histories and other personal details.

Former Pennsylvania Democratic Chair, Jim Burn says he believes the Keystone State is critical to winning in November.

“There are a lot of conversations in PA, at all levels, about the possibility of Gov. Shapiro being Ms. Harris’s running mate,” Jim Burn said. “All roads travel through PA for Ms. Harris to be successful in November. What better way to lock in the electoral votes PA gives than to lock in the electoral votes PA gives.”

While Governor Shapiro says Democrats are fired up, it’s showing in fundraising. The Harris campaign has raised over $80 million in the last 24 hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group