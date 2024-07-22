Political experts weigh in on how Joe Biden dropping out 2024 presidential race could impact PA

PITTSBURGH — Local leaders and voters are looking to the future after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be running in the 2024 presidential race. The news has many people asking, what comes next, and who will replace him.

Many local leaders have come forward to endorse Kamala Harris, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato and Senator Bob Casey.

I am proud to endorse @KamalaHarris to be our 47th President of the United States of America.



Kamala has the passion, energy, and experience to win this race and deliver for the people of Pittsburgh. I look forward to joining her on the campaign trail soon. pic.twitter.com/PzrNBYz4du — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) July 21, 2024

I'm excited to support @KamalaHarris today and next month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago! Democrats are united and together we're going to elect this extraordinarily qualified woman to be our next President.



Let's go, #teamcoconut 🥥🌴 pic.twitter.com/1YYzGRnFqG — Sara Innamorato (@Innamo) July 22, 2024

Speculation is also growing about whether Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro could become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate if she is chosen to be the nominee after he endorsed her for a run at the top of the ticket in November.

Shapiro said in a statement that he spoke with President Joe Biden after his historic decision, but the governor didn’t mention anything about joining the ticket as a potential candidate for VP.

In a statement, Shapiro said he’s known Harris for nearly two decades, mentioning their roles as prosecutors and delivering results.

He said he’d help elect Harris as president saying in part, “Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom.”

Shapiro, however, stopped short of saying whether he’d be interested in becoming her running mate.

“We know Governor Shapiro; he’s our governor,” said Allegheny County Democratic Committee Chairman Sam Hens-Greco. “He’s been doing a great job. We can see him live in person a lot of times, but just like Governor Whitmer in Michigan, folks don’t know these individuals nationwide as much as they do with Vice President Harris.”

Both of the Democratic party chairs for Allegheny County and the state believe the governor could be asked to join the ticket.

“He’s worked hard. He’s very popular in Pennsylvania. He has earned a national reputation for a pragmatic leader,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairman Emeritus Jim Burn. “I think Mr. Shapiro’s name is going to be circulated and I think he will be in that conversation.”

A recent BlueLabs Analytics survey of 15,000 people in seven battleground states found that Shapiro, along with the governors of Maryland and Michigan, and an Arizona senator, all polled about five points higher than President Biden.

The governor even polled higher than Harris.

“I think you’ll see a very energized Democratic party and we’re still running against the same person,” Hens-Greco said.

Channel 11 reached out to Gov. Shapiro and his staff about whether he’s been contacted by party leaders but we have not heard back.

