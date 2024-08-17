Greene County

Man police believe is tied to drug cartel in custody

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Jimmy Butterfield

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — According to Greene County Regional Police Chief Will DeForte, the man police believe is tied to a drug cartel is now in custody.

A stolen motorcycle led police to Jimmy Butterfield’s home in Morris Township. There police found stolen bikes, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rife and a pound of meth they believe came from a drug lab across the southern United States border.

Butterfield was taken into custody after a two-week search. He was taken into custody by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia.

Police Chief DeForte said that deputies had to smash a window out of Butterfield’s truck because there was some mild resistance. The police chief also shared that they have engaged in two high-speed pursuits involving this fugitive over the last several days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

