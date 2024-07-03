Local

Greenville police asking for help identifying 2 wanted people

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

(Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Greenville Police Department is looking to identify and question two people.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that officers are looking to question two people in an active investigation.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Mercer County Dispatch Center (Non-Emergency line) at 724-662-6110. You can request to remain anonymous.

