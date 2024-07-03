Greenville police asking for help identifying 2 wanted people

GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Greenville Police Department is looking to identify and question two people.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that officers are looking to question two people in an active investigation.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Mercer County Dispatch Center (Non-Emergency line) at 724-662-6110. You can request to remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group