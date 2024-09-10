Group rallies in opposition to Green Tree’s plan for new swimming pool

GREEN TREE, Pa. — A group rallied in Green Tree on Monday against a proposal to replace the borough’s swimming pool.

Green Tree Borough Council approved a new pool in August on a 4-1 vote. The pool will cost the borough almost $4 million.

>> Plan for new swimming pool in Green Tree getting mixed reaction from community

People who are opposed say the new pool is smaller than the one they already have. They’re also looking for answers to other questions.

“Actually, making it smaller would cost more money which makes no sense to the community. Smaller pool, more money, larger pool, less money, and we have not received any data from them as to why they’re choosing the smaller pool,” resident Tammy Feeney explained.

Despite the rally, Green Tree Borough Council did not address the issue at Monday night’s meeting.

