Grove City College gets $4M Bitcoin gift from alum Howard Winklevoss

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grove City College received its first Bitcoin gift — a $4 million donation from alumnus Howard Winklevoss, academic and business technology entrepreneur.

The college said on Tuesday that it will rename its School of Business in his honor.

“Grove City College played a pivotal role in shaping my career and success and has always been a champion of free enterprise and independence,” Winklevoss said in a prepared statement. “This gift is a way to give back to an institution that has given me so much. I hope it will inspire future generations of students to pursue excellence and make a positive impact in the world.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group