Grove City College gets $4M Bitcoin gift from alum Howard Winklevoss

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grove City College received its first Bitcoin gift — a $4 million donation from alumnus Howard Winklevoss, academic and business technology entrepreneur.

The college said on Tuesday that it will rename its School of Business in his honor.

“Grove City College played a pivotal role in shaping my career and success and has always been a champion of free enterprise and independence,” Winklevoss said in a prepared statement. “This gift is a way to give back to an institution that has given me so much. I hope it will inspire future generations of students to pursue excellence and make a positive impact in the world.”

