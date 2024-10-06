Gusty storms to move through Pittsburgh region ahead of Steelers kickoff

PITTSBURGH — It’s a chilly start to the day, with temperatures in the low 40s and even a few upper 30s north of Pittsburgh!

Plenty of sun and a strong southwest breeze will allow highs to soar into the low 80s this afternoon, which is about 15 degrees above normal! A strong cold front will sweep through this evening, bringing a line of gusty showers and storms between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The main concerns are damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain, although lightning and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

Much cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Highs Monday will only rebound into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies, with most of the week expected to be 3-5 degrees below normal. It will be a while before we see rain again.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group