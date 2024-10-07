Thousands of people without power after severe storms roll through Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Severe thunderstorms rolled through Pennsylvania for hours Sunday evening leaving thousands of people without power.
CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF SUNDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER THROUGHOUT THE AREA
As of 11:30 p.m., First Energy Corp (Penn Power) reports thousands of outages from multiple different counties.
Their outages are:
- Allegheny County - 233 power outages
- Beaver County - 586 power outages
- Butler County - 157 power outages
- Fayette County - 57 power outages
- Greene County - 344 power outages
- Indiana County - 16 power outages
- Lawerence County - 65 power outages
- Mercer County - 668 power outages
- Washington County - 26 power outages
- Westmoreland County - 224 power outages
Click here to report a power outage to Penn Power.
Duquesne Light Company only reports power outages in two local counties: Allegheny and Beaver.
As of 11:30 p.m., they reported 306 outages in Allegheny County and 165 outages in Beaver County.
Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group