Thousands of people without power after severe storms roll through Western Pennsylvania

Dark clouds, lightning roll through Pennsylvania during Sunday storms Severe storms rolled through Pennsylvania Sunday night. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Severe thunderstorms rolled through Pennsylvania for hours Sunday evening leaving thousands of people without power.

As of 11:30 p.m., First Energy Corp (Penn Power) reports thousands of outages from multiple different counties.

Their outages are:

  • Allegheny County - 233 power outages
  • Beaver County - 586 power outages
  • Butler County - 157 power outages
  • Fayette County - 57 power outages
  • Greene County - 344 power outages
  • Indiana County - 16 power outages
  • Lawerence County - 65 power outages
  • Mercer County - 668 power outages
  • Washington County - 26 power outages
  • Westmoreland County - 224 power outages

Duquesne Light Company only reports power outages in two local counties: Allegheny and Beaver.

As of 11:30 p.m., they reported 306 outages in Allegheny County and 165 outages in Beaver County.

