Thousands of people without power after severe storms roll through Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Severe thunderstorms rolled through Pennsylvania for hours Sunday evening leaving thousands of people without power.

As of 11:30 p.m., First Energy Corp (Penn Power) reports thousands of outages from multiple different counties.

Their outages are:

Allegheny County - 233 power outages

Beaver County - 586 power outages

Butler County - 157 power outages

Fayette County - 57 power outages

Greene County - 344 power outages

Indiana County - 16 power outages

Lawerence County - 65 power outages

Mercer County - 668 power outages

Washington County - 26 power outages

Westmoreland County - 224 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to Penn Power.

Duquesne Light Company only reports power outages in two local counties: Allegheny and Beaver.

As of 11:30 p.m., they reported 306 outages in Allegheny County and 165 outages in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group