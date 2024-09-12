Local

Hampton Township School District targeted by potential shooting threat, superintendent says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
(Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hampton Township School District is the latest local district to be impacted by threats on Wednesday, according to a letter from the superintendent.

The superintendent says the district was made aware of the threat on Wednesday evening and is working with police as they investigate.

>> FBI Pittsburgh issues statement after threats made against multiple area schools

The district will closely monitor the situation throughout Wednesday night to determine the credibility of the threat.

The superintendent said the district plans to proceed with the school day on Thursday as normal, with an increased police presence.

If any additional information from police warrants closing schools, the district said they will inform parents immediately.

“We know how concerning this information is for our families and staff, and we wanted to communicate this with you as soon as possible. HTSD takes every threat very seriously and will continue to be vigilant in following our safety protocols,” the letter says.

Channel 11 is continuing to keep an eye on this situation in our region. Get the latest updates on WPXI.com.

