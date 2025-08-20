ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A signature piece of artwork at the Pittsburgh International Airport is being relocated to its new terminal.

>>> Pittsburgh International Airport to hold free open house for new terminal <<<

“Pittsburgh” is the name of a kinetic mobile created by artist Alexander Calder and first installed at the Greater Pittsburgh Airport in 1959. The mobile has hung in the airport’s terminals occasionally for nearly 70 years.

Hanging artwork from 1959 being relocated to Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal Alexander Calder’s “Pittsburgh” hangs in the Greater Pittsburgh Airport terminal. (Allegheny County Airport Authority archives)

Airport officials say “Pittsburgh” is being reinstalled this month at the airport’s new, $1.7 billion terminal, which is set to open in the fall.

>>> INSIDE LOOK: Tour of new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport highlights ‘universal access’ <<<

The black steel and white aluminum mobile weighs 600 pounds and is both 28 feet long and wide. Perfectly balanced to move with the breeze, “Pittsburgh” has been a major part of PIT’s art program for years.

“People just expect to see the Calder at the airport,” said Keny Marshall, PIT’s manager of arts and culture, who noted that the sculpture will have a “place of prominence” in the new terminal.

>>> PHOTOS: Construction continues on Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal <<<

“Pittsburgh,” which is valued at $12 million, has been in storage for two years ahead of the move. Crews will use a special lift to attach the sculpture to the terminal’s ceiling, nearly 80 feet above the ground

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group