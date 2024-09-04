‘He had so many dreams’: Father calls for justice after man is arrested in son’s murder

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A heartbroken father is calling for justice after an arrest in the shooting death of his son, Jacob Wilson-Forcina, 20.

The murder of Aaron Wilson’s son still weighs heavily on his heart and mind.

“I just wanted to know why. Like, why? For what?” Wilson said. “He’s a lovable kid. He wanted friends too. He just wanted people to love him.”

Wilson-Forcina was hanging out with friends the night before Memorial Day on May 26. Uniontown Police said they were outside on the front porch of a home on Murray Avenue when an argument between neighbors broke out. Moments later, Wilson-Forcina was shot and killed.

“No one deserves to die for senseless stuff,” Wilson said. “I miss him.”

He had just graduated from Highlands High School.

“He died that Sunday,” Wilson said. “I got his diploma that Friday. Then, I buried him a week later.”

After an extensive three-month-long investigation, detectives found their suspect and arrested Davon Hunter on Aug. 30.

“What is your hope?” Channel 11 Reporter Antoinette DelBel asked.

“My son gets justice,” Wilson responded.

Wilson hopes that day comes soon as he anxiously waits for answers about why Wilson-Forcina’s life was cut short when he had so much left to live for.

“He was a good kid, man,” Wilson said. “He had so many dreams. He wanted to go drive trucks. He don’t get to do that because somebody killed him.”

Wilson told Channel 11 that if the case goes to trial, he plans on being inside the courtroom every day.

A preliminary hearing for the suspect is scheduled on Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

