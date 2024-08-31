Local

Man suspected in Uniontown shooting that killed 20-year-old arrested

Davon Martel Hunter

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Uniontown earlier this year has been arrested.

The Uniontown City Police Department says Davon Martel Hunter, 32, of Uniontown, was arrested Friday evening without incident.

Police identify Hunter as a suspect in the death of Jacob Wilson-Forcina, 20, who was found shot to death at 48 Murray Avenue on May 26. Wilson-Forcina was visiting the home to see friends. Police initially called the shooting some sort of neighbor dispute.

Hunter is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned and is being held without bail at the Fayette County Prison. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10.

