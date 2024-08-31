Man suspected in Uniontown shooting that killed 20-year-old arrested

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Uniontown earlier this year has been arrested.

The Uniontown City Police Department says Davon Martel Hunter, 32, of Uniontown, was arrested Friday evening without incident.

Police identify Hunter as a suspect in the death of Jacob Wilson-Forcina, 20, who was found shot to death at 48 Murray Avenue on May 26. Wilson-Forcina was visiting the home to see friends. Police initially called the shooting some sort of neighbor dispute.

>>> Man killed in Uniontown shooting

Hunter is facing several charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned and is being held without bail at the Fayette County Prison. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group