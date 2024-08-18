Head-on crash shuts down part of McKnight Road in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people were hurt in a crash on a busy road in the North Hills on Sunday morning.

The head-on crash happened on McKnight Road near the intersection with Nelson Run Road in Ross Township after 5 a.m.

A firefighter on scene told Channel 11 that four people were hurt, and three of them were taken to area hospitals.

McKnight Road is closed between Ivory Avenue and Babcock Boulevard.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more. Check WPXI.com for updates.

