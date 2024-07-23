Hempfield Area School District to install 6 weapons detectors before school year starts

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PAa. — Students in the Hempfield Area School District will notice new weapons detectors when they return to school this fall.

It’s part of the district’s focus on safety after three students were caught exchanging guns last year on campus and on a bus.

“It was alarming,” Caroline Pettinato, a parent in the Hempfield Area School District said of the incident last year.

“That’s upsetting,” added Kelly Mapes, whose children graduated from Hempfield. “That should not be happening.”

Since that incident, the district has done random searches of students to ensure the safety of everyone on the school campuses.

Now, the district is beefing up security by adding six new weapons detectors to scan students as they enter the building.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Pettinato said. “I do think we need to be doing something to stay on top of what’s going on so they’re not coming in through the buses and then into the school.”

The district is spending $111,000 from this year’s budget to pay for these new OPENGATE Weapon Detectors. According to the company’s website, they take about one minute to set up – so the school said they’ll be able to randomly rotate them at different buildings and even use them at sporting events.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Mapes said. “They need to be keeping the children safe, the best way to do that is know what’s coming in the school and know who’s coming in the school.”

The district declined to comment but during Monday’s school board meeting said it plans to eventually buy more to keep at each school building.

“I’m glad that they are going in that direction,” Pettinato said.

The district expects to have the detectors by the start of the school year.

