Here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing this winter

PITTSBURGH — This winter so far has been warm, meaning there wasn’t a concern for frozen pipes, but temperatures are already low and going to drop.

“We always want to make sure we open these sink base cabinets up, allow the air to circulate in there, lets the warm air get around the piping and the walls,” said Jake Kicinski with South Side Plumbing and Heating.

Kicinski said this is vital when it comes to protecting your pipes from freezing. Plus, he recommends keeping the faucet on just one sink in the home.

“Definitely want to get it to move a little. I’d say a steady trickle somewhere right in about this point would probably be best,” Kicinski said.

This allows water to keep flowing in the pipes to prevent freezing. While this company hasn’t received many frozen pipes calls yet this year, they are preparing for an overload this week by

“You really can’t predict how many calls you will get, last Christmas when we had that cold spell, we had over 300 calls in just that one weekend. So you just never know,” Kicinski said.

Kicinski recommends bumping up your thermostat a few degrees as you are at more risk if your heat goes out for problems.

“Our inner-city clientele is a little bit older meaning the buildings, less insulation, single pane windows stuff of that sort and that makes keeping the heat in your house a lot more challenging than a newer building. So when you have drafts and colder temperatures like this it really takes a beating on the plumbing system,” Kicinski said.

If all else fails and you start to see water leaking on the floor or ceiling make sure you shut off your main water to prevent further damage and call a plumber.

“Generally, your main water shut-off valve is near your water meter, this is your valve control that will control the water coming into your building,” Kicinski said.

