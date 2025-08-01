Highmark Wholecare hosts produce distribution event in Fineview as part of 25-stop tour

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents received 5,000 pounds of fresh produce today, courtesy of Highmark Wholecare’s “Farm-to-Family” event.

The Farm-to-Family initiative is a 25-stop tour, started by Highmark Wholecare, which aims to distribute 120,000 pounds of fresh produce to more than 6,000 families across Pennsylvania.

Two weeks ago, the tour stopped at the Monessen municipal building to offer food to around 500 people.

“People are always so gracious, just always so happy and thrilled to be able to receive it,” said Michael Callaghan, Supervisor at Highmark Wholecare’s Connection Center. “We’re happy to be here to be that entity that can help.”

This particular stop was at Allegheny Dwellings Housing in the 1700 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview. The distribution was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The program has scaled up by 40% in 2025 due to overwhelming demand.

“We expanded our partnership with both Allegheny County Housing Authority and the City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority to host our free Farm-to-Family farmers markets, beginning in 2024,” said Callaghan. “We increased our presence at City of Pittsburgh housing locations this year to reach more people in need where they live. Along with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, we are bringing healthy produce to neighborhoods with Farm-to-Family because food is medicine. It plays an important role in helping people get and stay healthy.”

Callaghan said the initiative is particularly important right now as families focus on staying healthy as they prepare to head back to school.

Volunteers are always welcome for future events.

