PITTSBURGH — The Holiday Lights drive-thru opens tonight at the Pittsburgh Zoo, returning for the first time since 2023.

The display features 1 million eco-friendly lights showcasing animals and yuletide scenes, including a section dedicated to recent zoo babies.

Samuel Holloway, director of events and special projects at the zoo, advised visitors to reserve spots in advance.

“We strongly suggest pre-purchasing your tickets,” Holloway said. “We are anticipating a lot of sellout nights so definitely plan ahead purchase your planned ticket, but we do also offer ticket sales night of.”

The event runs on select nights through Jan. 3, 2027.

Tickets can be found on the zoo’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group