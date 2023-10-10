Home in East Liberty left unlivable after being hit by car; driver facing charges

PITTSBURGH — A home in East Liberty was left unlivable after a car slammed into it. Police tell Channel 11 the driver was high at the time of the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, the car was speeding away from officers when it crashed.

“It was like screeching, an impact, and then a bigger impact,” said Alexis Fields, whose home was hit by the vehicle.

Early Monday morning, Fields was up later than usual. She had just taken her dog for a walk and was sitting in her living room when she heard the crash.

“I went to my door, and I could see all this debris and smoke. I immediately opened my door to see if I could help someone, but that wasn’t the case,” she said.

That wasn’t the case because police say the driver, Andre Blair, 30, was running from officers. Early Monday morning, officers found Blair crashed into a pole at Centre Avenue and Station Street when officers approached Blair took off. He didn’t get far crashing just down the road first into a tree, then into the first home, finally stopping on Fields’ porch.

“For the grace of Allah, we have these cement steps here because if not the car would have been inside both of our units and who knows [what could have happened],” said Fields.

Fields’ neighbor’s home has the most damage. The vehicle destroyed the home’s siding and mangled the railing; forcing that family to relocate.

“As you can see, it is mainly damaged outside of the units. But the inside of my neighbor’s unit is damaged a lot more the foundation is cracked spreading to my house like above my door inside,” Field explained when asked about the damage.

Investigators said Blair was driving with a suspended license, a stolen gun, and drugs, and was so high officers said they had to rush him to the hospital.

“A lot of people shouldn’t drive, a lot of people shouldn’t have licenses because of things like that,” Fields said.

No one was hurt, and Blair is now behind bars, facing a long list of charges.

