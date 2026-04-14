Homicide charges filed in deadly North Braddock stabbing

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Homicide charges have been filed in a deadly stabbing in North Braddock over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Fourth Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday for a man who had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Charles Pullie. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

A witness told police that before the stabbing, Pullie got into an argument with 57-year-old Carl Harrison.

Another witness stated that Harrison admitted to getting into a physical altercation and stabbing Pullie, according to police paperwork.

Initially, Harrison told investigators during an interview that he had never seen Pullie that night, but eventually admitted to getting into an argument with him, according to a criminal complaint. However, he denied stabbing him.

Harrison has been charged with criminal homicide and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

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