House fire response closes Babcock Boulevard in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Babcock Boulevard is closed in Pine Township as emergency crews respond to a house fire.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the fire is in the 1100 block of Babcock Blvd.

Everyone is out of the house, and no injuries have been reported at this time, officials say.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group