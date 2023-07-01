‘The Huddle’ in Beechview closes its doors after nearly 48 years

PITTSBURGH — A beloved restaurant in Beechview is closing its doors by the end of Saturday after nearly half a century in business.

Many of The Huddle’s loyal customers are making their way for one last meal there.

It was a bitter-sweet day for the owner, Pete Wagner, but he says day this has been a long time coming and now, it’s time to retire.

The Huddle has been owned by the Wagner family for nearly 48 years.

The popular restaurant has been a staple in the Beechview neighborhood, and on its last day, customers packed in to grab some of their favorites, including burgers, chicken wings and Rueben sandwiches.

The staff here said that all week, customers have been lining up outside an hour before opening time to put in food orders.

The owner said he’s turning 78 years old and wants to enjoy his life, spend more time with the grandkids and travel with his wife.

He says he’s thankful to the community.

“Beechview has been a tremendous, stable community,” Wagner said. “I’ve been here my whole life. It’s very rewarding to see people come in, see second and third generations come in. It’s real nice.”

The huddle has been up for sale for the last year and a half. Wagner said he’s had interest but the economy has made it challenging.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group