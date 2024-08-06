Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting ‘Paw-lympic’ dog adoption event

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting a “Paw-lympic” Adoption Event.

The event, which will take place from Aug. 6 through 11, waives adoption fees for all dogs aged six months or older.

“This initiative aims to spotlight our wonderful canine companions who have been waiting for their chance to shine and find their gold medal-winning homes. We invite the community to come out and meet these amazing animals who are ready to become champions in their new families,” HARP said.

Adoption includes:

Adoption fees for adult dogs (six months or older) will be waived. County licenses will be paid for by the adopter.

Spaying/neutering

Vaccinations appropriate for their age at the time of adoption

Microchipping

Basic health check

Flea/tick protection

Dogs six months or older are tested for heartworm

“Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is committed to ensuring that every animal in our care finds a loving, permanent home. By waiving adoption fees, we hope to reduce the financial barriers to adoption and encourage more people to consider bringing a new furry friend into their lives,” HARP said.

For more information about the “Paw-lympic Adoption Games” and to see photos and profiles of our adoptable dogs, please visit humaneanimalrescue.org/adopt/.

