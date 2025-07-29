Humid Tuesday with heat indices reaching around 100 degrees

PITTSBURGH — Hot and humid this afternoon, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, but the higher humidity will make it feel much hotter.

The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. for Allegheny, Washington, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Lawrence, Greene and the western portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Heat indices will reach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Isolated showers will cool us off in spots from time to time today.

Wednesday will again feature highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the upper 90s, around 100 degrees. Make sure to stay safe in the sun and heat early this week. Have a place to stay cool, stay hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets cool, hydrated and out of the sun too!

Storm chances will start ramping late Wednesday into Thursday with a front that will drop through, bringing cooler and much more comfortable air for the end of the week and into the weekend!

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group