Huntington sets opening for new Pittsburgh branch in former McDonald’s

PITTSBURGH — Normally, a drum roll is appropriate but in this case, the query “Fries with that?” might better serve as it was a constant refrain for decades. No longer.

Huntington National Bank confirmed on Thursday that its newest Pittsburgh branch will open its doors on Nov. 12 at 500 Liberty Ave. at the edge of Market Square. The site formerly housed a McDonald’s restaurant, the fast food giant’s last downtown location, which operated for almost 50 years. It replaces Huntington’s branch at the Centre City Tower Building, which closed in April.

“Huntington is proud to continue our commitment in downtown Pittsburgh, with the opening of our new flagship Market Square branch,” Susie Shipley, Huntington’s Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley and Mahoning Valley Region president, said via email on Thursday. “This iconic downtown location is our 10th new regional branch in seven years and it will welcome customers, colleagues and the community in the heart of our city.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group